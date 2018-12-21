Fishing has picked up as the local ice depths have increased.
Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop, said fishing has been good this past week.
"The report I'm getting is (fishermen) are catching a lot of small crappies and small walleye ... with a few keepers mixed in with the small ones, getting those mostly on tip-ups," he said.
Ice depth at Lake Arbutus is about 9½ inches. Abbott said the warm temperatures early in the week might have triggered a small loss but not enough to keep anglers away.
"If it stayed cold (fishermen) would be driving out there now," he said. "They're only using four-wheelers and side-by-sides right now, and I saw a couple guys have drug small permanent shacks out."
On Lake Tomah ice depth is between six to eight inches, said Robert Steinhauer of Rosco's Live Bait. He said the fish are biting
"Fishing has been good. They're catching a lot of bluegills, some northern and crappies on Lake Tomah," he said. "I was in Warrens this weekend, and there are a lot of bluegills there and about six to seven inches of ice."
