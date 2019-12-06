Ella's 21 points leads Tomah boys past Black River Falls

Almost anyone who plays regularly for the Tomah High School boys basketball team could wind up as its leading scorer.

Friday, it was Charlie Ella's turn.

Ella scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to lead the Timberwolves to a 72-43 nonconference victory over Black River Falls.

"He's so smooth," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. "He's a great cutter, a great passer, and he can shoot the ball."

Ella did much of his work at the foul line, where he was a perfect 10-for-10.

"That tells you he's in attack mode," Plueger said. "You can see the strength in him this year compared to last year."

Tomah improved to 2-0 with its second straight nonconference romp.

The Timberwolves never trailed, although Black River Falls kept things close with 3-point shooting in the first half. Evan Voss drained the Tigers' fifth 3-pointer of the half to cut Tomah's lead to 26-21 with 3:25 left, but Tomah ended the half with a 7-0 run with Ella hitting two foul shots and a 3-pointer during the stretch.