Experienced Tomah boys basketball team cruises in opener

The value of experience was on display at Tomah High School Tuesday.

The Tomah High School boys basketball team trotted out a lineup with five letterwinners and blasted Onalaska Luther 75-37 in nonconference matchup at Tomah High School. It was Tomah's 2019-20 opener.

Four Tomah players scored in double figures, and coach Brad Plueger gave extended playing time to the first three off the bench.

"You can tell that they have been playing together," Plueger said. "We've got a lot of guys returning, and we didn't miss a beat. Practices have been fun, and sometimes they've been harder than the games."

The blowout didn't begin until late in the first half. The Timberwolves led 31-19 before exploding for seven points in the final 1:43 of the first half. They scored six points in the first two minutes of the second half, capped by a breakaway dunk from Dustin Derousseau. The lead reached 71-31 with 5:51 left before the continuous clock was triggered.

Plueger was impressed with how physical his team played. He said an off-season of growing bigger and stronger was evident.