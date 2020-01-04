FALL 2019 THS SPORTS AWARDS

You have free articles remaining.
Tomah High School athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2019 fall sports season. Photos on the page represent awards given to the athletes by their teams and the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Tomah High School athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2019 fall sports season. Photos on the page represent awards given to the athletes by their teams and the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.