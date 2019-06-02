When Tomah High School assistant baseball coach Bill Carney traveled to watch New Richmond play at Mauston in April, it wasn't a scouting trip.
"It was family," Carney said.
Carney went to Mauston to root for Ryan Kling, who's likely to take the mound when Tomah faces New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 Sectional semifinal contest at Altoona at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the Sectional final at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Northwestern-Antigo contest, which starts at 10 a.m.
The sectional winner heads to the state tournament.
Kling is a lot more than a name on a stat sheet to Carney; he's the grandson of one of Carney's cousins. Carney and Kling have known each other since Kling was 12 and have hunted deer together.
Carney also knows Kling can pitch. He has compiled impressive numbers as the ace of the New Richmond staff with an 11-1 record with a 0.65 earned run average. He has allowed just 36 hits in 64 innings.
"He throws three pitches for strikes," Carney said. "He's going to compete. He's a kid who loves baseball."
New Richmond brings a 20-6 record into the contest after battering St. Croix Central 17-0 in the Regional final. Scoring in double digits isn't new to the Tigers. They scored 10 or more runs 12 times this season, including a 25-1 victory April 30 over Ellsworth.
The Tigers also got solid pitching in the Regionall final, when Reece Lucas and Cole Eastep combined on a one-hitter.
New Richmond won the Middle Border Conference championship and will be making its first sectional appearance since 2007. The nonconference losses were mostly to Big Rivers Conference schools − Eau Claire Memorial (twice), Hudson, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls. The only other loss was against Hayward.
Tomah, of course, will also send an outstanding pitcher to the mound. Connor Prielipp tore through the regular season with an 0.85 earned run average and struck out 118 batters in 49.1 innings pitched. He surrendered just 21 hits and issued five walks.
Prielipp's dominance has continued through the postseason. In 14 innings of postseason work, he has given up one run and six hits and struck out 31.
Tomah will be making its second sectional appearance in three years. The Timberwolves advanced a Division 1 Sectional final in 2017.
Tuesday's other semifinal features a Northwestern squad that won the Heart 'O North Conference against an Antigo team that has defeated its three playoff opponents by a combined 27-8 margin.
Tomah coach Ryan Brookman said the sectional is wide open.
"I can see us advancing all the way through, and I can see us not making it out of the first game," he said. "In these games, one run can make a big difference."
For Carney, it will be a full day of baseball. He and assistant coach Seth Yarco will leave ahead of the team to scout the Northwestern-Antigo contest, and Carney will stick around for the sectional final no matter who wins the second game.
"I talked to Ryan's grandfather ... and we agreed it's a win-win," Carney said. "It's going to be fun."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
