Where are the fishermen?
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fish are biting, but fewer fishermen are going out. They don't know what they're missing, Roscovius said. Those who ventured out have done well.
"Lots of bigger fish are being caught — northern, bass have been doing really good. I just got a report of a seven-pound bass caught in the marsh this weekend," he said. "Guys are starting to get bigger crappies, and bluegills have been decent."
Red worms or waxies are working best to catch bluegills and minnows, while spinners, and crank baits are working best for crappies, Roscovius said.
Walleyes are also biting at Petenwell and Castle Rock, Roscovius reported. He said it's the time of year when they should be turning on and feeding.
In Hatfield, Curt Barningham of Hatfield Sports Shop said fish are biting but because of the rainy weather, few fishermen are out to catch them.
Musky, walleyes and smallmouth bass are biting on Lake Arbutus, Barningham said. Panfish are biting too, but it's a lot of small ones. Nightcrawlers and minnows are the bait working best, Burningham said.
In hunting news, three bears have been taken on guided bear hunts in the Hatfield area.
"We got some big bears, a 600-pound one and a 500-something pound one." he said. "It's been a nice season so far."
The last day for bear hunting is Oct. 8.
Matt Modjeski, a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said he knows of a few people who bear hunt in Monroe County but hasn't heard if they've taken any.
The weather has not been ideal for hunting, particularly for deer and bear, Modjeski said. Warmer temperatures make it easier for the meat to spoil quickly and persistent rain is making tracking more difficult.
Warm temperatures and rain are discouraging hunters, Modjeski said.
"The rain events cut down on the number of opportunities for people to be out there," he said.
In other hunting news, the duck and goose seasons are open, and Modjeski has reports of hunters taking birds.
"There was a fair number of hunters out for ducks and geese. There are some ducks in the area but more so the resident geese," he said. "Hunters were getting some shots at wood ducks and mallards, and I think there are some teal in the area."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.