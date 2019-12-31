Finch, Larson lead wrestlers at Bi-State

A pair of Tomah High School wrestlers were placewinners at the Bi-State Classic Dec. 27-28 in La Crosse.
Gavin Finch was Tomah's top finisher. He took seventh in the 113-pound weight class. He got a bye in the first round and won his next two matches before losing in the quarterfinals. He worked his way through the consolation bracket and defeated Nathan Gellerup of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards in the seventh-place match 4-1. There were 50 wrestlers in the bracket.
Finch, a freshman, emerged from the tournament with an 18-5 record.
Hayden Larson (17-7) finished 10th. He got a bye in the first round and pinned his second opponent to reach the round of 16. He was pinned in the 10th-place match by Jack Johnson of D.C. Everest.
The Timberwolves entered wrestlers in every weight class. Landon Bloom (106), Caleb Pollack (120), Braden Bemis (132), Nate Boulton (138), Logan Boulton (145), Sam Linzmeier (160), Thor Lass (170) and Jairon Pierce all won their first matches.
Tomah finished 13 out of 26 teams in Division 1.
Team scores: Stillwater (Minnesota) 366.5, Holmen 251.5, Marshfield 226.5, Hudson 185.5, D.C. Everest 168.5, Lakeville (Minnesota) South 165, Waunakee 156, Apple Valley (Minnesota) Eastview 129, Baraboo 128.5, Winona/Winona Cotter (Minnesota) 117, Hastings (Minnesota) 115, Bloomington (Minnesota) Kennedy 114.5, Tomah 101.5, Pulaski 99, Wausau West 80, South Saint Paul (Minnesota) 73, Muskego 67.5, New Richmond 55, Verona 51, Orono (Minnesota) 49, Sparta 48, Mount Horeb 42, Middleton 24, Eau Claire North 22.5, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 18, West Allis Central 10.5.
The Timberwolves return home Thursday, Jan. 9 to host Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Tomah High School. Junior varsity matches start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
