Finch leads Tomah wrestlers at Richland Center
Finch leads Tomah wrestlers at Richland Center

Gavin Finch finished second in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Tomah High School wrestlers at the 14-team Richland Center Invitational Dec. 21.

It was another solid performance up and down the roster for the Timberwolves, who had 12 wrestlers finish seventh or higher.

Finch, a freshmen, emerged from the tournament with a 13-3 record. He lost a 3-2 decision in the championship round to Justice Dilley (15-1) of Riverdale.

Tomah's next-highest finisher was Hayden Larson at 285. He improved his record to 12-4 after pinning David Finkel (8-2) of Reedsburg in the third-place match.

Tomah's other placewinners were:

  • Fourth - Caleb Pollack (120), Nate Boulton (138), Thor Lass (170) and Colby Von Haden (220).
  • Fifth - Sam Linzmeier (152), Jairon Pierce (182) and Connor Perry (195).
  • Sixth - Landon Bloom (106).
  • Seventh - Logan Boulton (145) and Thai Davis (160).

Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 321.5, Riverdale 225, Tomah 223.5, Monroe 208, Ithaca/Weston 196, Reedsburg 179.5, Westby 167, Baraboo 158.5, Belmont/Platteville 142.5, Richland Center 134, Cashton 80, Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus 53, Hillsboro 47.5, Cochrane-Fountain City 47.

Next for the Timberwolves is the massive Bi-State Invitational Dec. 27-28 at the La Crosse Center.

Tomah returns home Thursday, Jan. 9 for a Mississippi Valley Conference dual against Holmen.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

