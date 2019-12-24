Finch leads Tomah wrestlers at Richland Center

Gavin Finch finished second in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Tomah High School wrestlers at the 14-team Richland Center Invitational Dec. 21.

It was another solid performance up and down the roster for the Timberwolves, who had 12 wrestlers finish seventh or higher.

Finch, a freshmen, emerged from the tournament with a 13-3 record. He lost a 3-2 decision in the championship round to Justice Dilley (15-1) of Riverdale.

Tomah's next-highest finisher was Hayden Larson at 285. He improved his record to 12-4 after pinning David Finkel (8-2) of Reedsburg in the third-place match.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah's other placewinners were:

Fourth - Caleb Pollack (120), Nate Boulton (138), Thor Lass (170) and Colby Von Haden (220).

Fifth - Sam Linzmeier (152), Jairon Pierce (182) and Connor Perry (195).

Sixth - Landon Bloom (106).

Seventh - Logan Boulton (145) and Thai Davis (160).

Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 321.5, Riverdale 225, Tomah 223.5, Monroe 208, Ithaca/Weston 196, Reedsburg 179.5, Westby 167, Baraboo 158.5, Belmont/Platteville 142.5, Richland Center 134, Cashton 80, Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus 53, Hillsboro 47.5, Cochrane-Fountain City 47.