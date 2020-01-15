Finch wins title for Tomah at D.C. Everest

Gavin Finch took down a tough customer Saturday.

Finch defeated Ashton Ackman of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus to win the 113-pound weight class at the 64th annual Fred Lehrke Invitational at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield. He was Tomah High School's lone champion in the 10-team invitational.

Ackman was the runnerup three weeks earlier at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse but was dominated by Finch, who took a 4-0 lead in the first period before nailing down an 8-2 victory.

"Gavin had a great tourney," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. "Gavin is a very composed freshman and he knows what it takes to win matches."

Finch improved his record to 23-5.

Tomah almost had a second champion. Hayden Larson was ahead late in the third period of the title match at 285 before losing a 5-4 decision to Jack Johnson of D.C. Everest.

Larson pinned three opponents before the title match and improved his record to 20-9.

"Hayden has been improving all season and keeps getting better," Von Haden said. "The increased mat time this year has cut down on his mistakes, which in turn helps him win matches."

