Finch wins title for Tomah at D.C. Everest

Gavin Finch took down a tough customer Saturday.
Finch defeated Ashton Ackman of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus to win the 113-pound weight class at the 64th annual Fred Lehrke Invitational at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield. He was Tomah High School's lone champion in the 10-team invitational.
Ackman was the runnerup three weeks earlier at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse but was dominated by Finch, who took a 4-0 lead in the first period before nailing down an 8-2 victory.
"Gavin had a great tourney," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. "Gavin is a very composed freshman and he knows what it takes to win matches."
Finch improved his record to 23-5.
Tomah almost had a second champion. Hayden Larson was ahead late in the third period of the title match at 285 before losing a 5-4 decision to Jack Johnson of D.C. Everest.
Larson pinned three opponents before the title match and improved his record to 20-9.
"Hayden has been improving all season and keeps getting better," Von Haden said. "The increased mat time this year has cut down on his mistakes, which in turn helps him win matches."
Sam Linzmeier took third at 160. He defeated Jake Brunner of Medford 10-8 in the third-place match.
Tomah's other placewinners were:
- Fourth - Colby Von Haden, 220.
- Fifth - Braden Bemis, 132; Nate Boulton, 138; Logan Boulton, 145.
- Sixth - Thai Davis, 152; Thor Lass, 170.
- Seventh - Caleb Pollack, 120; Jairon Pierce, 182; Connor Perry, 195.
"I thought the team wrestled decent in a very tough tournament," Von Haden said. "Every bracket was loaded with quality wrestlers, and we had to fight for our victories. Hopefully that will help us win matches down the stretch of the season."
Team scores: Stratford 315, D.C. Everest 297, Denmark 289, Medford 242, Bonduel 204, Tomah 199, Auburndale 121, Rosholt 112, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 108, Mosinee 81.
Tomah's Jan. 9 home match against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Holmen was postponed and has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 7.
The Timberwolves travel to Chippewa Falls Saturday, Jan. 18 for a multi-team invitational and return to MVC action Thursday, Jan. 23 with a trip to Sparta.
The next home match is a Jan. 28 nonconference dual against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.