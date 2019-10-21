Panfish are active in local reservoirs.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait in Tomah, said while fewer anglers looking for fish during the brisk fall weather, those who are fishing have been catching fish.
Crappies and bluegills are biting at Lake Tomah below the dam, Roscovius reported.
"A lot of guys are fishing below the Tomah dam when water's not rushing out of there, and there seem to be a lot of panfish below the dam. Guys are getting a good selection of crappies and bluegills," he said. "Waxies and red worms seem to be working pretty good."
At Petenwell and Castle Rock flowages, impoundments of the Wisconsin River, walleyes are biting, Roscovius said. They're not as plentiful as before and the number of bites has dropped, but he said fishermen have been catching them.
Muskies are also biting at both Petenwell and Castle Rock below the dams, Roscovius reported. The musky are feeding on perch, walleye and white bass.
"The musky bite has picked up and could get better with the nastier weather. They like that type of weather, so if you're after muskies, that should be the place to go," he said. "The Black River is another place to go for muskies if that's your species."
In northern Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources reports that Lake Superior and Chequamegon Bay have been producing some nice coho and brown trout along with some smallmouth bass.
In hunting news, the rut has begun, reported Matt Modjeski, a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.
"I heard some folks in the office say that deer were moving around quite a bit, and I know that to be the case because I was out on Friday and saw the deer moving around," he said. "The rut has begun, so it's a good time to be out in the woods if you're after deer."
Roscovius concurred.
"I got a few guys saying the next 10 days will be the best for hunting," he said. "Guys are reporting some bucks fighting, chasing each other to show a little dominance."
The DNR reports that fall colors are starting to change at Buckhorn State Park. Winter campsites, family campground and group campsites are open at the park, and trails are in "great condition" for hiking
