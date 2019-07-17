The best time to fish this week is in the morning and evening.
They are the two times when the fish are biting best, Nancy Steinhauer of Rosco's Live Bait said.
The bite has been good this past week, Steinhauer said.
"Crappies still aren’t biting real good, but everything kind of slowed in middle of the day, but morning and evening seems to be the time to go," Steinhauer said. "Bass are biting, so are northern, perch and bluegills."
The fish are also biting in area cranberry bogs, Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, reported.
"The bass are doing pretty good (there)," he said. "They are taking bass and bluegills and stuff and have been been using a variety of plastic baits and crank baits. This time of year frogs are working really well. They're catching more on the top-water baits."
Walleyes and catfish are biting below the Neshonoc Dam at West Salem, Schnitzler said. Nightcrawlers are working best.
Griffin Abbott of Hatfield Sports Shop said the fish are active at Lake Arbutus.
"Guys are getting walleyes somewhat deep like the six- to 25-foot area, a lot of small crappies, and a few large crappies have been getting caught," he said. "As far as bass, I hadn’t heard of too many being caught. A lot of guys are using leeches, crappie minnows, stuff like that."
