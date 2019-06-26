Fish in the area have been steadily biting, according to local reports.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fishermen this past week have been able to return home with fish in their buckets.
Bluegills and crappies were biting steadily this past week, even though the weather wasn't the greatest, Roscovius said.
"I've gotten reports that crappies were still being caught a variety of ways, but the biggest catch is still live bait," he said. "Guys are still using crappie minnows. Plastics like beetle spins are still working good, and crappie tubes are working very good still. Bluegills are basically done spawning, and guys are catching them on red worms mostly but are also using some cubbies with wax worms − those have been effective this past week."
Perch, bass and northern pike are also biting at Lake Tomah, Roscovius reports. The perch have been biting on red worms and the bass have been taking spinner baits and artificial/plastic frogs and senkos. Northern pike have been active on live bait, but some fishermen are successful with spinners.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, concurs that bass have been biting.
"I've gotten reports of largemouth bass being caught on top-water baits, which usually doesn't happen until July and August," he said.
Walleyes are biting at Petenwell and Castle Rock, Roscovius said.
"Guys are catching a lot of little ones, they have to sort through them," he said. "Most guys are switching over to plastic baits, some are still using walleye minnows but are turning over to either a trolling crank bait or some jigging with plastics."
