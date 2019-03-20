Ice fishing isn't done yet.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said people are still ice fishing on Lake Tomah, although the numbers are dwindling.
"I think the ice is safe with an ATV. There is a lot of ice, but I think getting off will be an issue before it all melts," Roscovuis said Tuesday. "I did see a vehicle drive on Lake Tomah Sunday and Monday ... but still I recommend being cautious and making sure you know where you're going and the conditions before jumping on the lake with a vehicle."
The bite itself has also slowed on Lake Tomah, Roscovius said, but fishermen are still catching crappies and bluegills through the ice.
More fishermen are going to the Mississippi River and Wisconsin River systems and open water fishing below dams, Roscovius said. He said walleye "are still stacking up pretty good" with anglers using crappie minnows, twister tail grubs, ring worms and plastic ring worms on a jig head.
He said anglers are doing "fairly decent" with perch.
The snowmobiling season is officially over in Monroe County, reported Tom Popp, chairman of the Monroe County Snowmobile Association. The trails closed Saturday night.
"We're done," he said. "With all the high water and warm weather, the trails are all gone."
While the season was short, it was still a good season, Popp said.
"I think everybody that wanted to ride locally got to ride," he said. "The trails were the best they’ve been in years once we got through all the drifts and other problems, but I think this year will go down as one of the best we’ve had in quite a while, maybe in 10 years."
Only a handful of trails in far northern Wisconsin remained open as of Tuesday.
Cross country ski trails have also turned to slush and standing water. The trails in the Black River State Forest were reported as "unusable" March 14 and aren't expected to reopen for the season. The Brule River State Forest trails in far northern Wisconsin were groomed March 19 and were reported in good condition.
In other outdoor news bonus turkey tags for zone one will go back on sale on Saturday at 10 a.m. Tags remain for periods four, five and six.
Also, there is still room for people to sign up for the Learn to Hunt turkey program, Roscovius said. It's free to hunters and there's no age requirement. The only requirement is to have never turkey hunted before.
There is a class that's held the weekend before the turkey hunt, and the Department of Natural Resources teaches participants about turkey hunting and then each hunter gets a sponsor who takes him or her out in the field to hunt.
Anyone interested in participating can contact program coordinator Tom Boulden at 608-374-5563.
