Fishing activity has been decent despite recent cool and rainy weather
Nancy Steinhauer of Rosco's Live Bait said anglers are doing reasonably well.
"Even with the weather being so bad, the fish are biting, except for bluegills," she said. "Some people are getting them, but for the most part I don't think they've started spawning yet. Everything else is biting, though."
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, said fishing has been slow but is starting to improve.
"Fishermen have been doing fairly decent on Lake Tomah and below the dam at Neshonoc, and the cranberry bogs are starting to pick up," he said. "If we get the water to warm up another five to six degrees then the bluegills should start spawning."
Fishing on the Mississippi is not going well due to high water levels, Schnitzler said.
Steinhauer reported that all types of baits are working.
"People are using a range of things from artificial baits to minnows and worms, but anybody that caught a bluegill has been using live bait," she said.
The free fishing weekend is coming up, Schnitzler said. It will be held June 1-2.
In hunting news, the turkey season is nearly over, and Schnitzler said it was a good season.
"I think it's picked up the last couple of weeks," he said. "The first were kind of iffy, but I think the last few have been some of the best they've had. Guys are getting decent birds, 22 pounds to 23 pounds − that's not bad."
