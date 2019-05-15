The fish were biting well until the cold spell moved in this past week.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said the bite at Lake Tomah has turned off.
“It’s not like it was a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “Fishermen reported that the panfish bite that was good a couple of weeks go has turned off; they’re not biting anymore. I imagine we have to wait for the water temps to warm even more as we get into the spawning.”
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait, said the bite was good until the past cold spell but is steadily getting better as temperatures rise.
“Guys got some nice northern locally and some pretty nice bluegills, and the crappies were pretty active last weekend up until Thursday when we were hit with that cold spell and it slowed things down,” he said. “But until that they were biting really well.”
This past weekend a one-pound bluegill was brought into Roscovius’ shop along with a 36-inch northern, a six-pound bass and a crappie.
Northern are biting best on live bait with a bobber, and crappies have been most active on pink, white and purple plastics and twister tails but have also been doing well on minnows, Roscovius said. Bluegills have been taking worms and plastics but with no color preference.
Trout are also biting, Modjeski reported.
“I went trout fishing (Sunday) afternoon at Beaver Creek and then caught fish there and on the Little La Crosse River,” he said. “I caught brown trout at both.”
Roscovius said he also got reports of fishermen catching brown trout this weekend in local waters.
“It was a mighty fine weekend,” he said.
In addition to the trout, white bass and walleye have also been biting, Roscovius reported.
“At Petenwell they’ve been getting a lot of white bass in the Wisconsin River,” he said. “ A guy that came in this morning that’s going to Nekoosa has reported getting some really nice white bass up there. A few guys are catching some walleye on the Wisconsin system at Petenwell and Castle Rock − mostly jigging with a fathead minnow seems to be working the best.”
In hunting news it’s been a quiet turkey season, Roscovius said. Hunters have reported that while they’re seeing and taking birds, the turkeys been near silent.
“They’re not responding to your typical calls,” he said. “They’re just showing up and hoping to be shot. They don’t let you know they’re coming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.