Fishing season begins at Fort McCoy

Permit sales staff are also available to provide over the phone support to people who need help with the process or for any other questions customers may have. Anyone with questions can call 608-388-3337, leave a detailed message, and a permit sales member will return the call. Messages are checked periodically, so customers should plan ahead as responses may not be immediate due to remote office working conditions.

All permits for hunting, fishing, and firewood cutting at Fort McCoy must be purchased through iSportsman, and an iSportsman account is required to purchase any of these permits.

Anglers have plenty of options for fishing, too, Noble said. North Flowage and Lost Lake on Fort McCoy’s North Post are open year-round for panfish, such as bluegill, and are available for the Wisconsin bass catch-and-release season held April 1 through May 1.

For trout fishing, there is a bag limit of five trout with no size restrictions. There is a special regulation for trout caught at Silver Creek, Noble said.

“For the lower reach of Silver Creek from the bridge at the West Silver wetland to the western boundary of Fort McCoy, near the railroad trestle, anglers may keep three trout as their daily bag limit using artificial lures only,” Noble said. “There is no size restriction.”