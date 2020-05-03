Fishing season begins at Fort McCoy

Fishing on installation lakes and flowages began May 2 and continues through March 7, 2021.
The 2020 season also began as Fort McCoy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Due to COVID-19 concern, Pine View Campground, which includes Suukjak Sep Lake Area, will be closed for fishing and recreational activity. All other fishing areas are expected to be open unless closed due to mission training.
Anglers are reminded to check the game line for information on fishing area closures.
“As for regulation changes this year, all remain the same except anglers will not have to sign in and out of areas they are fishing,” said fisheries biologist John Noble with Fort
McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. “Anglers are asked to please remember to display a card or sheet of paper with your iSportsman account number on the dashboard of your vehicle.”
Also, because of the pandemic response, the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office remains closed until further notice. People can purchase Fort McCoy fishing permits through the installation iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. People without internet access may utilize the iSportsman computer kiosk at the hunter information point (HIP) to purchase their permits or to check the game line.
Permit sales staff are also available to provide over the phone support to people who need help with the process or for any other questions customers may have. Anyone with questions can call 608-388-3337, leave a detailed message, and a permit sales member will return the call. Messages are checked periodically, so customers should plan ahead as responses may not be immediate due to remote office working conditions.
All permits for hunting, fishing, and firewood cutting at Fort McCoy must be purchased through iSportsman, and an iSportsman account is required to purchase any of these permits.
Anglers have plenty of options for fishing, too, Noble said. North Flowage and Lost Lake on Fort McCoy’s North Post are open year-round for panfish, such as bluegill, and are available for the Wisconsin bass catch-and-release season held April 1 through May 1.
For trout fishing, there is a bag limit of five trout with no size restrictions. There is a special regulation for trout caught at Silver Creek, Noble said.
“For the lower reach of Silver Creek from the bridge at the West Silver wetland to the western boundary of Fort McCoy, near the railroad trestle, anglers may keep three trout as their daily bag limit using artificial lures only,” Noble said. “There is no size restriction.”
The Fort McCoy fishing map, also available on the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, is highlighted in orange along Silver Creek to distinguish the special regulation area.
This is the fifth year in which Wisconsin has a longer trout season, running May 2 to Oct. 15.
Anglers must have the appropriate Wisconsin licenses to fish on post, as well. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and the Fort McCoy fishing permit.
The cost of a Fort McCoy annual fishing permit is $13 for people age 16 and older. Permits for youth under 16, seniors, and disabled anglers and four-day fishing permits are $8. All are available for purchase through the iSportsman website.
There also will be a Free Fishing Weekend on June 6-7 in Wisconsin and at Fort McCoy. No licenses or permits are needed, but all bag limits and other rules apply.
“The Free Fishing Weekend is an excellent time for people to come out and see all the fantastic fishing areas we have here,” Noble said.
He said anglers should call the iSportsman Game Line at 866-277-1597 or visit the iSportsman website for updated fishing area closures before going out.
People interested in renting fishing equipment at Fort McCoy can do so through Recreational Equipment Checkout with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, when it reopens after the easing of pandemic response measures. Available equipment includes fishing poles, kayaks, canoes, and boats. Varying rates apply.
