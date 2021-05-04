Fishing season opens at Fort McCoy

Anglers have plenty of options for fishing, too, Noble said. North Flowage and Lost Lake on Fort McCoy’s North Post are open year-round for panfish, such as bluegill, and are available for the Wisconsin bass catch-and-release season held April 1 through May 1.

For trout fishing, with the exception of Silver Creek, there is a bag limit of five trout with no size restrictions.

“There is a special regulation for trout caught at Silver Creek from the western installation boundary to the bridge at the West Silver wetland (bag limit is three trout, no minimum length, artificial lures only)”, Noble said.

The Fort McCoy fishing map, also available on the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, is highlighted in orange along Silver Creek to distinguish the special regulation area.

There also will be a free fishing weekend on June 5-6 in Wisconsin and at Fort McCoy. No licenses or permits are needed, but all bag limits and other rules apply. Fort McCoy rules and regulations can be found online using the Fort McCoy iSportsman web site, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, and selecting the “Regulations” tab from the menu. Rules and regulations and maps are also available at the Hunter Information Point located along Hwy. 21 at the intersection of South J Street and State Highway 21 and will be open year round.