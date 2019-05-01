Cool, wet weather isn’t hindering the fishing bite, according to local outdoors observers.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait in Tomah, said while the weather conditions have not been optimal, fishermen are having luck with panfish and white bass.
“They’re catching some pretty good fish right now,” he said. “The crappies have started in most places around the area lakes and marshes. All the guys are reporting catching some crappies and bluegills. Guys not fishing those are fishing white bass. They’re still pretty thick anywhere they usually are − the Buckhorn, Wisconsin River.”
Crappies and bluegills are biting basically anything as long as it moves, Roscovius said. Crappie tubes, twister tails and live minnows are working well. A few fishermen are also catching some on waxies and red worms. No particular color is working better than others.
The walleye season has wound down, Roscovius reports. Fishermen are catching a few of them in the Wisconsin River, but not much in the local area.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said the DNR has been stocking ponds with trout the past week or so getting ready for the general inland waters season opener this weekend.
It should be a good one, Modjeski said.
“You always cross your fingers and hope opening weekend has no rain or thunderstorms; you want to see it sunny and seasonable with warmer temperatures,” he said. “The water is still plenty cold, but it should be a good opener. People, I’m sure, will be out.”
Modjeski reminds fishermen using boats that they are required to have a flotation device on board for every passenger with working buckles or zippers that fit. Before the opener fishermen should look over their navigation lights and make sure they are functioning and check to confirm that their boat’s registration is current and information is valid. Boat registration is required for any gas or electric boat.
In hunting news, the second week of the turkey season was quiet.
Roscovius said hunters have reported hearing few turkeys gobbling. He said they’re showing up but making little noise.
“I didn’t weigh anything this week, but a guy came in and said he got a 28-pound bird this week,” he said. “I’ve heard of some others with nice weights, so even though guys are not seeing them as they have in the past, the ones they’re getting have some decent weight.”
Modjeski did a little turkey hunting this weekend but didn’t get a bird. He also reported hearing little gobbling.
