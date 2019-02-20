The regular season ended on a high note for the Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting team Saturday.
Seventeen lifters took medals and five more qualified for state during Regional competition Saturday at Necedah High School.
The Timberwolves, coached by Eric Frantz, will send 14 lifters to the state meet in Appleton held the first weekend in March.
Female results:
- First - Rebecca Vanhoof (114 pounds); Ally Fleming (148), Evelyn Parrott (198).
- Fourth - Sabin Steinhoff (181).
- Fifth - Molly Zimpel (242).
Male results:
- First - Nate Spears (165), Ethan Jewell (181), Dylan Richer (275).
- Second - Sabin Koss (132), Ben Eckdahl (220).
- Third - Evan Westpfahl (198), Jason Burch (275).
- Fourth - Gavin Richer (148).
- Fifth - Sean Gadbois (198), Hunter Clark (220), Calvin Mitch (275-plus).
The new state qualifiers are Vanhoof, Steinhoff, Spears and Richer. They will be joining Hunter Eirschele, Fleming, Colton Riffle, Morgan Arch, Jewell, Parrott, Mitch, Zach Pasch and Blake Moseley for the meet set for March 2-3 at the Fox Cities Convention Center in Appleton.
