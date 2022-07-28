Forester’s remarkable find mends a hunter’s heart

It was on May 26, 2022, when I got a call from a retired Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries employee who I have come to know over the years.

My first guess was I was about to get a tip on a possible case to investigate. As it turned out, this case wasn’t a wildlife, environmental or recreational vehicle violation. This was a case of a forgotten shotgun, and a bit of a wounded heart.

As the story went, the former DNR employee had been hunting turkey at the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area in Monroe County. As skill and luck would have it, they harvested a tom turkey. They were so excited about their harvest that they loaded the turkey into their truck, and promptly left to celebrate a successful hunt. That was soon replaced by a major uh-oh when they realized their shotgun was left in the parking lot.

Wasting as little time as possible, they returned to the scene of the… mistake. The shotgun was gone — not a trace anywhere. They contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hoping a ‘found’ report had been filed. No such luck. I also had heard nothing from anyone about finding a shotgun.

This wasn’t just any shotgun. It was the firearm owned by his brother, who had recently passed away. That hurts.

I alerted my DNR forestry colleagues at the Tomah Ranger Station, knowing that my co-workers often work in the area where the turkey was harvested. I was hoping someone might report finding the shotgun to the foresters.

Honestly, I thought the gun was likely long gone. However, I was proven wrong when, 10 days later, I got a call from DNR forester Drew Czyscon. He found it! Forester Czyscon was doing field work in the area and came upon the gun a quarter mile from the parking lot.

I could hardly wait to make the call with the amazing news. Stunned, my friend thought the gun would never be found. As they let the good news sink in, they did remember sitting down in the field to rest a bit on the way back to the parking lot.

The shotgun was soaked as it had been exposed to a couple of rainfalls. I cleaned and oiled the shotgun which had only minor rust on the sling hinges. I am not sure who was happier, the shotgun owner who was over the moon to again have his late brother’s shotgun, or me, grateful for the DNR teamwork that made this emotional return happen.

Matt Modjeski is a DNR conservation warden.