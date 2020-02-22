Forfeit gives Tomah/Sparta skaters extra match

Hibner also wrote: “It certainly wasn’t malicious, nor were we knowingly violating WIAA rules. Our boys hockey players and families are extremely disappointed. This is a terrible way to have to close our season."

The forfeit reportedly is due to the participation of a senior transfer student who stayed in Middleton after playing in the fall season for the Madison Capitols 18-and-younger team. His family lives out of state. Under WIAA transfer rules, this sort of transfer calls for one year of non-varsity competition for the transferring student.

“It was apparent when we looked at the student-athlete’s residency situation that he was ineligible based on the WIAA’s residency requirements,” Hibner wrote.

The Timberwolves finished the season with an 11-13-2 record. Kirschbaum said there were a handful of contests that could have pushed the Timberwolves over the .500 mark.

"We would like to have five games back that we did not compete at a level we are capable of," Kirschbaum said.

With lots of returning letterwinners coming back next season, Kirschbaum said there is potential for the Timberwolves to take a step forward in 2020-21.