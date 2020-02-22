Forfeit gives Tomah/Sparta skaters extra match

The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team played an unexpected tournament game Thursday.
Middleton used an ineligible player in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Regional semifinal and had to forfeit its 7-2 victory over Tomah/Sparta at Capitol Ice Arena.
The forfeit sent the Timberwolves to the Regional final, where they lost to Sun Prairie 8-1 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum said he didn't discover his team would be playing until 2 p.m. Thursday but was still able to gather the team for the trip to Sun Prairie.
"The players were happy to get another game in for the year," Kirschbaum said.
Sun Prairie took command by scoring three goals during a two-minute stretch midway through the first period. Danny Amberg scored the only Timberwolves' goal, assisted by Adam Thompson.
Tomah goaltender Gavin Hammer made 34 saves.
Middleton was forced to forfeit for what a school official attributed to “the inadvertent use of an ineligible player.”
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District director of communications Perry Hibner wrote in an email: “We were made aware of a concern and upon conclusion of our internal investigation needed to acknowledge the inadvertent use of an ineligible player, which we then reported to the WIAA.”
Hibner also wrote: “It certainly wasn’t malicious, nor were we knowingly violating WIAA rules. Our boys hockey players and families are extremely disappointed. This is a terrible way to have to close our season."
The forfeit reportedly is due to the participation of a senior transfer student who stayed in Middleton after playing in the fall season for the Madison Capitols 18-and-younger team. His family lives out of state. Under WIAA transfer rules, this sort of transfer calls for one year of non-varsity competition for the transferring student.
“It was apparent when we looked at the student-athlete’s residency situation that he was ineligible based on the WIAA’s residency requirements,” Hibner wrote.
The Timberwolves finished the season with an 11-13-2 record. Kirschbaum said there were a handful of contests that could have pushed the Timberwolves over the .500 mark.
"We would like to have five games back that we did not compete at a level we are capable of," Kirschbaum said.
With lots of returning letterwinners coming back next season, Kirschbaum said there is potential for the Timberwolves to take a step forward in 2020-21.
"Looking forward, we have some work to do to be a stronger team and learn to compete at a high level in order to be a successful team," he said. "With the bulk of the team returning, we should have a good foundation to start next season."
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
SUN PRAIRIE 8 TOMAH/SPARTA 1
Tomah/Sparta;0;1;0−0
Sun Prairie;3;3;2−8
First period: S - Watters (Brunson, Hamilton) 9:28. S - Brunson (Mariani, Rauls) 10:44. S - Watters (Hollfeder) 11:41.
Second period: S - Watters (Johnson) 5:08. S - Rauls (Luxford, Batterman) 8:23. T/S - Amberg (Thomposon) 10:35. S - Brunson (Watters) 12:19 (sh).
Third period: S - Brunson (Watters) 3:15. S - Carpiaux (Egli, Hofffelder) 14:37.
Saves: T/S - Hammer 34. S - Liegel 13.
Penalties: T/S 2-4. S 3-6.