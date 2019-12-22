Fort McCoy archery season runs through Jan. 5

Both the regular archery/crossbow and cantonment archery deer hunting seasons are back in full swing at Fort McCoy following the completion of the nine-day gun-deer season.
The second half of the seasons are Dec. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020, said wildlife biologist David Beckmann with the Natural Resources Branch of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division.
The installation awarded permits for the cantonment archery season earlier in the year, Beckmann said. Each hunter was awarded two antlerless tags.
"Cantonment archery rules are different than for regular archery/crossbow hunters in that crossbows are not allowed," Beckmann said.
He said hunters participating in cantonment archery must use a regular compound or recurve bow.
Addinally, the Fort McCoy regular archery permits are not part of a drawing like the cantonment archery and gun-deer permits are.
"Cantonment archery permits are for cantonment archery only, so if you want to archery hunt outside the cantonment area, you will have to purchase that separate regular archery permit," Beckmann said.
For cantonment archery hunters, an antlered deer can be harvested only after two antlerless/spike deer have been harvested, Beckmann said. The Earn-A-Buck authorization will be issued through the Permit Sales Office after confirmation that two antlerless/spike deer have been harvested in the cantonment area.
A Fort McCoy archery permit and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources archer or crossbow hunting license are required to hunt deer on Fort McCoy, Beckmann said. DNR archer/crossbow upgrades to existing licenses are also required if archery hunters would like to use either weapon type outside the cantonment area.
Fort McCoy hunting, fishing and trapping permits and annual access passes, are available through the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at ftmccoy.isportsman.net through a personal computer/device, at the Pine View Campground, or at the kiosk located at the Hunter Information Point on South Post, according to the Fort McCoy hunting regulation. Annual access passes are free.
A debit card or credit card is required for online permit purchases. Permits may also be purchased at the Permit Sales Office in building 2168, via credit card, debit card or cash.
The appropriate Wisconsin licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased through the DNR GoWild online system or at any authorized DNR GoWild vendor throughout Wisconsin.
People who have questions on appropriate licensing requirements for Fort McCoy can get answers by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net or by calling the Permit Sales Office at 608-388-3337. For Wisconsin archery rules and regulations, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/files/PDF/pubs/wm/WM0431.pdf.
Hunters must establish an iSportsman account, then identify the zone they will be hunting in, and then check in when they start and check out when they leave.
Hunters also are required to keep an activity card in their vehicles. All recreational participants/permit holders within a vehicle are required to display a Fort McCoy activity card. The card must show the iSportsman permit number for each permit holder associated with the vehicle for that given day's activity.
The activity card must be placed on the vehicle dashboard and be easily readable through the windshield from the outside of the vehicle. The card should not be obstructed by any other papers, materials, or items on the dash or windshield. Hand printed information must be legible and large enough to easily read through the windshield. An example of a Fort McCoy activity card can be viewed/printed from the iSportsman webpage.
Hunters are reminded that use of any tree stands or blinds must be temporary and taken down each day. Also, if hunters succeed in harvesting a deer, those hunters are required to report/register their harvested deer during the iSportsman check-out process.