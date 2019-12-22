Fort McCoy archery season runs through Jan. 5

Hunters must establish an iSportsman account, then identify the zone they will be hunting in, and then check in when they start and check out when they leave.

Hunters also are required to keep an activity card in their vehicles. All recreational participants/permit holders within a vehicle are required to display a Fort McCoy activity card. The card must show the iSportsman permit number for each permit holder associated with the vehicle for that given day's activity.

The activity card must be placed on the vehicle dashboard and be easily readable through the windshield from the outside of the vehicle. The card should not be obstructed by any other papers, materials, or items on the dash or windshield. Hand printed information must be legible and large enough to easily read through the windshield. An example of a Fort McCoy activity card can be viewed/printed from the iSportsman webpage.

Hunters are reminded that use of any tree stands or blinds must be temporary and taken down each day. Also, if hunters succeed in harvesting a deer, those hunters are required to report/register their harvested deer during the iSportsman check-out process.

