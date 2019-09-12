Tony Steinhoff ended 2018 as the top finisher on the Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team during the event on Oct. 7, 2018, with a time of 1:06:32.
For 2019 Steinhoff ‘s not only a team member, he’s also the coach − and his 16-member team is selected after several trial events.
Steinhoff, the director of Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy and an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel with the 88th Readiness Division, said the 2019 team is now getting ready.
“We’ve got the team selected, a training plan is in place, and we are training for the event in October,” he said. “The biggest thing we have to do in developing our team is evaluate the talent,” Steinhoff said. “This year we had people try out for the team who were pretty fast and did well. I think, overall, we have a talented group.”
Team members, in addition to Steinhoff, include:
- Capt. Adan Rivas, (assistant coach), 1st Battalion, 351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade.
- Staff Sgt. Orlando BurgosFebus, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy.
- Capt. Michael Carkhuff, 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st MFTB.
- Master Sgt. Theresa Ertl, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
- Capt. Robert Gracia, 1st, 351st BSB, 181st MFTB.
- Capt. Cassandra Immel, 1st Battalion, 338th Training Support Battalion, 181st MFTB.
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Jackson, 11th Battalion, 100th Regiment.
- Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson, 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment.
- Lt. Col. Nancy McCoy, 353rd Civil Affairs Command.
- Maj. Amy Noble, 88th Readiness Division.
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Northcutt, Fort McCoy NCOA.
- Sgt. Javier Perez Lopez, Fort McCoy NCOA.
- Maj. Robert (Rick) Runnion, 86th Training Division.
- Capt. Andrew Turner, 88th Readiness Division.
- Master. Sgt. Nicholas Vance, Fort McCoy NCOA.
The 2019 race will be held Oct. 13 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Like the previous two years, Team Fort McCoy will be split into Team Fort McCoy 1 and Team Fort McCoy 2 and compete in the Reserve Mixed category.
“I think we have the talent for Team 1 to win first place this year and for Team 2 to place in the top five,” Steinhoff said. “We are training to meet the conditions we think we’ll face in the race. Everyone is working hard to be ready.”
Steinhoff said their training includes training in warmer weather conditions, speed work at the Fort McCoy Physical Fitness Site, hill training, long runs of six to eight or more miles, and other training regimen.
“When you run in a race like the Army Ten-Miler, you have to harness your energy and you have to plan your race,” Steinhoff said. “You have to run at a good pace throughout, and at the end, you have to push all the way and finish strong. That last mile really makes the difference.”
Steinhoff said team members are also training on their own.
“Everyone on the team has a great attitude, and they know what we need to do to be successful. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”
