Local sportsmen no longer can obtain Fort McCoy permits through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
All Fort McCoy hunting, fishing, and trapping permits are now sold through the Fort McCoy iSportsman automated website. The change was implemented March 1.
Fort McCoy permits no longer will be available for purchase through the DNR's GoWild system, including online, statewide vendors and DNR service centers. The permits will only be available through the individual's iSportsman account and must be purchased online using a credit or debit card.
Fort McCoy public affairs specialist William Coppernoll said dropping GoWild was a fiscal decision.
"It was costing us several thousands of dollars to use that system," Coppernoll said. "By transitioning to using only iSportsman, we will save thousands of dollars in processing costs. It will allow Fort McCoy more flexibility and oversight with our natural resources program."
Because sportsmen needed an account through iSportsmen, they were required to visit two separate websites before the change.
Those who have not used iSportsman will first need to register at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net prior to purchasing any permits. It is a one-time registration. If the account holder has forgotten his or her username/permit number or password/PIN, he or she should contact the Permit Sales Office to get it reset.
Once an account has been created, the individual can log in and select "Acquire Permit(s)" to view available permits and applications.
Fort McCoy permit holders are also required to obtain the appropriate Wisconsin hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses and stamps.
All permit holders are required to use iSportsman to check in and out daily when participating in activities on the installation by calling iSportsman at 866-277-1597, visiting ftmccoy.isportsman.net, or through the kiosk located at the Hunter Information Point. The Hunter Information Point is located at the intersection of South J Street and Hwy. 21 and will be open for all hunting/fishing/trapping seasons.
In addition to the specific activity permit (both Fort McCoy and Wisconsin) all users must also have a valid annual access pass. The free Fort McCoy access pass can be obtained through iSportsman. The pass is valid March 1 through Feb. 28.
The annual Fort McCoy Access Pass serves as the permit for nonhunting/fishing recreational activities. The iSportsman system will not allow check-in for any activity if an individual does not have the current Fort McCoy Access Pass.
To ensure that training areas or lakes aren't scheduled for use by military personnel, permit holders are required check the Game Line daily through the iSportsman system. Visitors also can call 866-277-1597 and listen for Game Line prompts. The Game Line works in conjunction with the hunting and fishing maps.
In another change, deer and turkey no longer will need to be registered with the DNR. Fort McCoy will provide all harvest information to the DNR at the end of each season. Details on the registration process and harvest confirmation will be provided to permit holders at time of purchase.
Fort McCoy daily and 30-day firewood permits will be available for purchase through the iSportsman system starting in April.
Throughout this transition, additional information will be posted on the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at ftmccoy.isportsman.net.
For more information about permits or recreational access, contact the Permit Sales Office by phone at 608-388-3337; by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dpw-permit-sales@mail.mil; or by mail at Directorate of Public Works, (IMMC-PWE-N/Permit Sales), 2171 South 8th Ave.
