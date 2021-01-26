Fort McCoy early trout season opens

Wisconsin’s 2021 early catch-and-release trout season, which includes Fort McCoy streams and tributaries, opened Jan. 2 and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 30.

Only artificial lures may be used during the early catch-and-release trout season, and all fish caught must be released immediately, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The appropriate Fort McCoy permit, Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp are required.

Access to Fort McCoy’s trout streams and tributaries is fairly easy.

“There are many great trout fishing opportunities available within close proximity of several major roadways at Fort McCoy,” Noble said.

Fishing licenses and permits for 2020 are valid through March 31, 2021. A 2021 Wisconsin fishing license, trout stamp and related Fort McCoy permit will be required starting April 1.

The 2021 licenses can be purchased from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources online at https://gowild.wi.gov. All prospective anglers have to do is create an account at the Go Wild site, select the licenses they need, pay for the licenses and print them, all online.