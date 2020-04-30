Foster, Jackson win all-MVC honors for Tomah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Tomah High School gymnasts won Mississippi Valley Conference honors, one them added a state honor to the list and five won a statewide academic honor.

Peyton Foster, a freshman, was all-MVC honorable mention on uneven parallel bars, and Anna Jackson, a junior, was honorable mention on the floor exercise.

In addition, Foster was named to the all-state gymnastics team in Division 2 as honorable mention.

Foster was Tomah’s most consistent points scorer and top all-around performer in 2019-20. She came close to breaking several school records in 2019-20. Her best score on bars of 8.125 was just .142 points shy of Julia Rabe’s school record.

Foster’s season all-around average was 31.385.

“Peyton has a lot of talent, and she brings a lot of energy to the team,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said. “It will be fun to watch her in the next three years.”

Jackson made the all-conference team for the second season in a row. She also competed on varsity in vault and balance beam and later added bars to join Foster as an all-around gymnast.