Foster, Jackson win all-MVC honors for Tomah

Two Tomah High School gymnasts won Mississippi Valley Conference honors, one them added a state honor to the list and five won a statewide academic honor.
Peyton Foster, a freshman, was all-MVC honorable mention on uneven parallel bars, and Anna Jackson, a junior, was honorable mention on the floor exercise.
In addition, Foster was named to the all-state gymnastics team in Division 2 as honorable mention.
Foster was Tomah’s most consistent points scorer and top all-around performer in 2019-20. She came close to breaking several school records in 2019-20. Her best score on bars of 8.125 was just .142 points shy of Julia Rabe’s school record.
Foster’s season all-around average was 31.385.
“Peyton has a lot of talent, and she brings a lot of energy to the team,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said. “It will be fun to watch her in the next three years.”
Jackson made the all-conference team for the second season in a row. She also competed on varsity in vault and balance beam and later added bars to join Foster as an all-around gymnast.
“She is such a hard worker and comes to practice every day with a great attitude,” Brown said. “Most times she was our second leading scorer on floor and beam.”
Sophomore Kaylea Cook represented Tomah on the league’s sportsmanship team.
Five Tomah gymnasts earned state academic honors. Foster, Jackson, Cook, Reyna Herold and Alyson Simon won All-State Academic Silver awards with grade-point averages between 3.8-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Senior Caelen Lansing of La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan was named the MVC gymnast of the year. She was conference champion on bars, beam and all-around.
Holmen sophomores Kamryn McNally and Ava Clark were first team/conference champions on vault and floor.
Lansing was second team on vault and floor, Clark was second team on bars, sophomore Lily Weigand of Sparta was second team on floor and McNally was second team on all-around.
The remaining honorable mention picks:
Ella Hemker, freshman, Sparta, vault; Savannah Clark, sophomore, Sparta, vault; Maddy Melby, sophomore, Holmen, vault; Ella Hemker, freshman, Sparta, bars; Elyssa Marsolek, sophomore, Central/Logan, bars; Harley Bartels , sophomore, Holmen, beam; Hannah Verhulst, senior, Holmen, beam; Josie Blum, freshman, Onalaska, beam; Ella Hemker, freshman, Sparta, floor; Wiegand, floor; Ella Hemker, freshman, Sparta, all-around; Anna Gold, sophomore, Onalaska, all-around; Maddi Marx, junior, Central/Logan, all-around.
Katie Canar of conference champion Holmen was coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GYMNASTICS
Final 2019-20 standings
1. Holmen
2. Sparta
3. La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan
4. Tomah
5. Onalaska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!