Foster leads Tomah gymnasts at Peppermint Twist

Freshman Peyton Foster led the Tomah High School gymnastics team Saturday at the Peppermint Twist Invitational hosted by Tomah.

Foster was the top Tomah finisher in all four events and posted the 10th-best all-around score out of 24 athletes.

It was the second home event in three days for the Timberwolves, who came up four points shy of their Dec. 19 point total during a Mississippi Valley Conference meet.

“Our vault and bars scores improved slightly, but our beam and floor scores went down,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said.

Tomah finished seventh out of eight teams with 103.6 points.

Foster actually gained points from Thursday’s meet. Her all-around score was 31.1, an improvement from 30.875. She posted a personal record (7.75) on the uneven parallel bars and was 11th out of 39 entries. She also stuck her routine on the balance beam (7.8). Her vault score was 8.05, and she posted a 7.5 on the floor exercise.

Brown said there’s room for Foster’s scores to go higher.

“She’s working on a few harder skills to add in January,” Brown said.

Another Tomah freshman, Neveah Martin, was right behind Foster on vault with a score of 7.85.