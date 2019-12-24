Foster leads Tomah gymnasts at Peppermint Twist

Freshman Peyton Foster led the Tomah High School gymnastics team Saturday at the Peppermint Twist Invitational hosted by Tomah.
Foster was the top Tomah finisher in all four events and posted the 10th-best all-around score out of 24 athletes.
It was the second home event in three days for the Timberwolves, who came up four points shy of their Dec. 19 point total during a Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
“Our vault and bars scores improved slightly, but our beam and floor scores went down,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said.
Tomah finished seventh out of eight teams with 103.6 points.
Foster actually gained points from Thursday’s meet. Her all-around score was 31.1, an improvement from 30.875. She posted a personal record (7.75) on the uneven parallel bars and was 11th out of 39 entries. She also stuck her routine on the balance beam (7.8). Her vault score was 8.05, and she posted a 7.5 on the floor exercise.
You have free articles remaining.
Brown said there’s room for Foster’s scores to go higher.
“She’s working on a few harder skills to add in January,” Brown said.
Another Tomah freshman, Neveah Martin, was right behind Foster on vault with a score of 7.85.
Sparta freshman Ella Hemker was the top all-around performer at 35.4. She posted the meet’s high scores on vault and floor.
Team scores: Marshfield 132.75, Sparta 132.425, Antigo 126.825, Chippewa Falls 116.775, Menomonie 116.775, Arcadia 114.025, Tomah 103.6, Westby 78.525.
On the junior varsity side, Madeline Ewers led Tomah on vault (7.3), Reyna Herold led the Timberwolves on bars, Jenna Bakken had the highest score on floor and Kylie Garcia had the best beam performance.
Jayvee team scores: Marshfield 116.5, Antigo 108.1, Chippewa Falls 94.1, Sparta 58.2, Menomonie 55.25, Tomah 33.3, Arcadia 22.3.
The Timberwolves return to action Thursday, Jan. 9, when the five MVC teams gather for the second conference meet of the season at Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio can be reached