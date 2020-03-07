Foster leads Tomah gymnasts at Platteville Sectional

The Tomah High School gymnastics team ended its 2019-20 season on a high note.
The Timberwolves posted their second-best score of the season while scoring 110.225 points Feb. 29 at the WIAA Division 2 Platteville Secitonal.
“We had a good day,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said. “I was happy with our results.”
As usual, the Timberwolves were led by freshman Peyton Foster, who was 10th out of 27 competitors in the all-around. Her score of 32.0 was her highest of the season.
“She hit every routine like she should,” Brown said. “I felt some of her scores were lower than usual, but we saw many new judges today.”
Foster’s highest individual finish came on the uneven parallel bars, where she was ninth out of 39 entrants and posted a score of 8.05. She also posted a top-10 finish on vault with a score of 8.05.
You have free articles remaining.
Her other scores were 7.55 on balance beam and 8.35 on floor exercise.
Tomah’s score was also boosted by Hannah Hogan, a three-year letterwinner who started her senior season as a manager but suited up for Sectional to perform on beam and vault.
“Her scores helped out our team score,” Brown said. “It was good to see her compete once before the season was over.”
Another notable Tomah performance came on vault, where mid-season freshman transfer Brittany Janiszewski was 11th out of 35 entrants with a score of 8.0.
Team scores: Sparta 134.525, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 131.975, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 130.325, Viroqua 118.575, Southwestern 117.775, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 112.8, Tomah 110.225, Westby 92.025.
The top two teams and top five individuals in each event advanced to the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Timberwolves finished their regular season Feb. 13 with a Mississippi Valley Conference match at La Crosse. Tomah finished fourth at the meet and nailed down fourth place in the season standings ahead of Onalaska.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.