Foster leads Tomah gymnasts at Platteville Sectional

The Tomah High School gymnastics team ended its 2019-20 season on a high note.

The Timberwolves posted their second-best score of the season while scoring 110.225 points Feb. 29 at the WIAA Division 2 Platteville Secitonal.

“We had a good day,” Tomah coach Karen Brown said. “I was happy with our results.”

As usual, the Timberwolves were led by freshman Peyton Foster, who was 10th out of 27 competitors in the all-around. Her score of 32.0 was her highest of the season.

“She hit every routine like she should,” Brown said. “I felt some of her scores were lower than usual, but we saw many new judges today.”

Foster’s highest individual finish came on the uneven parallel bars, where she was ninth out of 39 entrants and posted a score of 8.05. She also posted a top-10 finish on vault with a score of 8.05.

Her other scores were 7.55 on balance beam and 8.35 on floor exercise.

Tomah’s score was also boosted by Hannah Hogan, a three-year letterwinner who started her senior season as a manager but suited up for Sectional to perform on beam and vault.