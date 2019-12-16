Foster, Martin lead Tomah gymnasts in opener

A pair of freshmen posted competitive scores to lead the Tomah High School gymnastics team at the Baraboo Invitational Saturday held in West Salem.

Only eight Tomah gymnasts made the trip, but coach Karen Brown said the Timberwolves got the most they could out of their limited roster.

“We came in last place, but overall we had a good first meet,” Brown said.

Freshman Peyton Foster was Tomah’s top all-around, with her four events totaling 31.3. She was Tomah’s top finisher on uneven parallel bars (7.65), beam balance beam (7.65) and floor exercise (7.9).

“(Foster) had a nice first meet, and now we know where we need to improve,” Brown said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Nevaeh Martin was Tomah top finisher on vault with an 8.15, followed by Foster at 8.1. Martin was also the Timberwolves’ second-best finisher on bars and all-round.

The only other two varsity competitors were returning letterwinners Anna Jackson and Kaylea Cook. Jackson posted Tomah’s second highest beam and floor scores.

Freshmen Madeline Ewers (three events), Jenna Bakken (two) and Kylie Garcia (one) event all competed for their first time.