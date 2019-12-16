You are the owner of this article.
Foster, Martin lead Tomah gymnasts in opener
Foster, Martin lead Tomah gymnasts in opener

A pair of freshmen posted competitive scores to lead the Tomah High School gymnastics team at the Baraboo Invitational Saturday held in West Salem.

Only eight Tomah gymnasts made the trip, but coach Karen Brown said the Timberwolves got the most they could out of their limited roster.

“We came in last place, but overall we had a good first meet,” Brown said.

Freshman Peyton Foster was Tomah’s top all-around, with her four events totaling 31.3. She was Tomah’s top finisher on uneven parallel bars (7.65), beam balance beam (7.65) and floor exercise (7.9).

“(Foster) had a nice first meet, and now we know where we need to improve,” Brown said.

Freshman Nevaeh Martin was Tomah top finisher on vault with an 8.15, followed by Foster at 8.1. Martin was also the Timberwolves’ second-best finisher on bars and all-round.

The only other two varsity competitors were returning letterwinners Anna Jackson and Kaylea Cook. Jackson posted Tomah’s second highest beam and floor scores.

Freshmen Madeline Ewers (three events), Jenna Bakken (two) and Kylie Garcia (one) event all competed for their first time.

“They had some first-time jitters to work out, but I was very pleased with their performances today, too.

The Timberwolves have three days of practice before hosting the first Mississippi Valley Conference meet of the season Dec. 19. The equipment will remain in the gymnasium until Saturday, when the Timberwolves Peppermint Twist Invitational starting at 10 a.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

