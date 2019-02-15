As the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team surged to a 17-win regular season, coach Todd Kirschbaum consistently touted the team's competitive spirit.
That spirit was put to a very stiff test Tuesday.
The Timberwolves rallied to score four goals in the final 5 ½ minutes to pull off a 6-5 victory over West Salem/Bangor in a WIAA Onalaska Sectional quarterfinal contest at Tomah Ice Center.
Tomah/Sparta, seeded third in the sectional, never led until Danny Amberg delivered the winning goal with 21 seconds left.
"Kudos to the players; they didn't give up," Kirschbaum said. "It goes back to the character and competitiveness I've talked about all year with this group."
It took every ounce of competitiveness the Timberwolves had to stave off tournament elimination after they found themselves trailing 5-2 with less than six minutes remaining. The comeback started when Jagger Hammer's long slapshot was rebounded by Derrick Page and flipped into the net to shrink the gap to 5-3.
Fifty-five seconds later, John Christen took a pass from Evan Long and cranked a shot from the right point to cut the deficit to 5-4.
It took only 73 seconds after that to tie the contest. Dylen Pierce completed a hat trick by setting up to the left of West Salem goaltender Sterling Skrede and poking home a point-blank rebound to tie the match at 5-5.
"Once we got the third one, the energy flowed. You could see the hop and the step pick up," Kirschbaum said. "I'm glad we got the fifth one when we did because we were ready to take (goaltender) Paul (Vender) out of the net, so that helped that decision."
West Salem/Bangor actually became energized after the game was tied. Rather than sitting on the lead, the Panthers started skating aggressively from their own zone, and over the next two minutes, the Panthers outshot Tomah 4-0 and forced Vender to make his two toughest saves of the contest.
Once Tomah/Sparta got the puck back to the other end, however, Amberg made sure the contest ended in regulation. He collected the puck sent into the boards by Pierce and found himself all alone 20 feet to the left of Skrede. That gave him enough time to launch a rocket from a tough angle and find the upper left corner of the net.
Tomah/Sparta dominated most of the 51 minutes, outshooting the Panthers 57-26. However, a combination of tough luck and self-inflicted wounds allowed West Salem/Bangor to lead most of the contest.
The Panthers took their first lead when Tomah broke a stick on a slap shot attempt. West Salem/Bangor's Grant LeDoux pounced on the errant puck and fed a forwarding pass to Alex Jackson, who scored a breakaway attempt.
"We break a stick, the puck doesn't get where it needs to, and they do a nice transition play," Kirschbaum said.
The Timberwolves tied the game a minute later, when Pierce poked home a short rebound shot off assists from Boone Mathison and Christen.
The second period was a nightmare for the Timberwolves, who committed a pair of avoidable penalties and paid dearly for both of them.
"We did some very undisciplined things," Kirschbaum said. "We went brain dead for a while − made some undisciplined decisions ... they were dumb penalties, and they hurt us."
Despite the second period meltdown, Kirschbaum said his team remained positive during the second intermission.
"I sat and listened − I actually hardly talked," Kirschbaum said. "It was all positive between the players. They were all talking about things they needed to do and trying to help each other out. Nobody was throwing fits. I was super impressed with it."
Kirschbaum said the team will work on killing penalties heading into its Tuesday, Feb. 19 sectional semifinal contest again against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton starting at 7 p.m.
"We have to stay out of the (penalty) box because our penalty kill wasn't effective," he said. "Obviously we're going to work on it. We also have to work on capitalizing on our opportunities at the net, which we didn't do until late in the third period."
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells advanced by defeating Baraboo/Portage 2-1. Tuesday's winner advances to Saturday's sectional final at Onalaska.
TOMAH/SPARTA 6 WEST SALEM/BANGOR 5
West Salem/Bangor;1;3;1−5
Tomah/Sparta;1;0;5−6
First period: W - Jackson (LeDoux) 12:16. T/S - Pierce (Mathison, Christen) 13:29 (pp).
Second period: W - Szymanski (Young) 6:27. W - Holt (Jackson, Sandvig) 12:46 (pp). W - LeDoux (Sandvig) 13:30.
Third period: T - Pierce (Mathison, Amberg) 4:54. W - Jackson 5:07. T - Page (Hammer, Thompson) 11:40. T - Christen (Long) 12:35. T - Pierce (Christen, Long) 13:48. T - Amberg (Pierce, J. Hammer) 16:39.
Saves: W - Skrede 45. T - Vender 16.
Penalties: W - 5-10. T 2-4.
