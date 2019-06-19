Four local cowboys are headed to Huron, South Dakota, this weekend for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
The athletes qualified after finishing in the top four in their events during a series of Wisconsin regional events during the 2018-19 season.
Local qualifiers are:
- Dylan Breitsprecher, eighth grade, Tomah Middle School. He qualified in team roping (state champion) and breakaway roping (state reserve champion).
- Brady Breitsprecher, sixth grade, Tomah Middle School. He qualified in team roping.
- Ethan Olson, sixth grade, St. Paul Lutheran School in Tomah. He qualified in small bore rifle shooting.
- Brady Uppena, eighth grade, Royal Middle School. He qualified in goat tying (reserve champion), calf roping (reserve champion), Ribbon Roping and Team Roping (reserve champion). He is also the national junior high student president.
The competition is South Dakota will feature 1,000 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico. They will compete for more than $80,000 in prizes and $200,000 in college scholarships.
The rodeo begins Friday, June 22, when contestants will seek top-20 finishes that will advance them to the finals Saturday, June 23.
Along with the rodeo competition, contestants will have the opportunity to participate in shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, church services sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys and a visit to the NJHRF trade show.
Saturday’s championship performances will be televised nationally on RFD-TV and RidePass.com starting at 7 p.m. June 23.
