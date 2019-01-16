Freezing rain froze a pair of Tomah High School sports teams in place Tuesday.
Tomah's boys basketball nonconference matchup at home vs. Portage was postponed. No makeup date had been set as off press time. Tomah's next home game is scheduled for Jan. 24 vs. Arcadia.
The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey had its trip to Baraboo's Pierce Park to face Baraboo/Portage was postponed. The varsity and junior varsity matches were rescheduled for Jan. 24.
