Monday’s heavy rainfall wasn’t kind to the playing surface at West Salem High School’s football field. As a result, Friday’s Mississippi Valley Conference football opener between West Salem and Tomah has been moved from West Salem to La Crosse Logan High School, which has an artificial playing surface.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Football wasn’t the only Tomah sport impacted by the weather. Home volleyball and boys soccer matches Tuesday against Sparta were postponed due to potentially hazardous driving conditions. Both matches were rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27.
Tomah Area School District Activities Director Tom Curran said the football playing surface at E.J. McKean Field held up reasonably well through five inches of rain. He said it’s likely a game could have played Friday at E.J. McKean had one been scheduled then.
Tomah’s next home game is Friday, Sept. 7 vs. Sparta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.