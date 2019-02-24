It was more than one and done for Tomah High School wrestler Marques Fritsche at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament.
Fritsche wrestled three matches in the 160-pound weight class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Kohl Center. He enjoyed an extended stay courtesy of his first-round opponent Cade Spilde of Stoughton.
Spilde defeated Fritsche 9-3 in the opening round and then won a 21-5 technical fall over Carter Duerkop of Eau Claire North. Spilde's win in the quarterfinals meant Fritsche stayed alive in the consolation round.
"In his first match ... he ran into a strong kid with a different style," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. "We had hard a hard time getting to our shots."
Fritsche rebounded to claim a come-from-behind 7-5 overtime decision over Duerkop Friday. Fritsche tied the match with an escape and takedown in the third period before executing a takedown in overtime.
"It was an exciting match and a nice win for Marques," Von Haden said.
Fristche's run ended later in the afternoon, when he was was pinned in 2:28 by Reese Dutton of Kenosha Tremper.
"I though Marques gave greet effort and wrestled well," Von Haden said. "The level of competition is high at the state meet. It was a great experience for him and will fuel his fire for senior season.
Fritsche, a junior, finished the season with a 43-9 record. His career record is 76-25.
Spilde finished fourth in the tournament, while Dutton placed sixth.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
