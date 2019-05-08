Hatfield Sports Shop was busy opening weekend.
Fishermen were out in force because of the good weather, Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop, reported. Saturday was a good day to be outside, he said.
"The fishing was slow in the morning, I heard, but then by midday it started picking up because it warmed up a little bit," he said. "In the afternoon I heard fishermen did pretty good the last couple hours of the day. They were pounding bass, walleye − everything. Crappies started picking back up, because the past two weeks it was so cold that nothing has been coming up shallow to spawn."
Sunday was about the same, Abbott said. He reported fish were slow to start in the morning, but then by afternoon they were biting like crazy.
Fishermen who ventured to the Black River part of Lake Arbutus this weekend were successful, Abbott said. The river was a little high, but fishermen were experiencing success, especially right below the dam.
"I heard of a few muskies and walleye and stuff down there being caught," he said. "But as the river came down on Sunday, it was a little better, but there were some guys getting fish. It was (slower) down there; usually they pound them opening weekend if it isn't flooded. The way it's looking is like everything's a week or so behind."
Live bait is working well, better than artificial, Abbott said.
"I made it out with my buddy that I fish with in fishing league, doing some scouting, and we were getting them on artificial minnows and twister tails ... and we were getting quite a few fish on them but nothing big," he said. "I got one fish on a crank bait, but that was it ... but it seemed live bait was the ticket."
When Abbott went out, he and his friend caught a mixed bag of fish.
"We got bass, walleyes, crappies, perch, catfish," he said. "It was a fun night of fishing."
Fishing on Lake Tomah was a bit slow despite "perfect weather" for Saturday and most of Sunday, said Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.
"The fish are not cooperating at the regular spots," he said. "I think the water temp is still pretty cool yet, cooler than normal. Lake Tomah didn’t see much fish − a few bluegills, a few bass, but I know it will get better as the water temp warms up as we get more into the summer."
