Girls lose to Eau Claire North, La Crosse Aquinas
La Crosse Aquinas systematically crushes opponent into dust, and the Tomah Timberwolves are the most recent casualty. Aquinas stayed unbeaten against its Wisconsin competition with an 81-8 victory over the Timberwolves Feb. 20 at Aquinas High School.

The Timberwolves entered into the contest with a little momentum after a decent second-half showing at Eau Claire North Feb. 18. However, Aquinas harassed the Timberwolves into 45 turnovers, and Tomah attempted just 19 shots from the field.

Shani Tiber had six rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Aquinas improved to 20-1 and remained undefeated in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Its only loss was to a school from Minnesota.

Tomah got off to a decent start at Eau Claire North and led 9-7 before the Huskies ended the half with a 20-1 run. The Timberwolves were outscored 31-23 after halftime.

Alexis Spiers led the Tomah offense with 10 points. She was four of five from the foul line.

Lauren Noth was Tomah's leading rebounder with six, and Ella Plueger had four steals.

Tomah finished the regular season with a 3-19 record.

The Timberwolves drew the 11th seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament and will travel to Tuesday, Feb. 25 Regional quarterfinal at La Crosse Logan. The winner advances to Friday's Regional final.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

EAU CLAIRE NORTH 58 TOMAH 33

Tomah - Martin 3, Lehnherr 3, Brandvig 2, Spiers 10, Carlson 2, Plueger 3, Powell 7, Noth 1, Tiber 2.

Eau Claire North - NA

Tomah 3-point goal - Powell.

Tomah;10;23−33

North;27;31−58

LA CROSSE AQUNAS 81 TOMAH 8

Tomah - Spiers 4, Plueger 2, Tiber 1, Krause 1.

Aquinas - M. Donarski 6, Theusch 20, B. Bahr 7, K. Bahr 4, L. Donarski 25, Weisbrod 13, S. Bahr 6.

Three-point goals - Theusch 3, B. Bahr, L. Donarski 3, Weisbrod 3, S. Bahr 2.

Tomah;04;04−08

Aquinas;45;36−81

WIAA DIVISION 2

Feb. 25 Regional quarterfinals

(Seeds in parentheses)

Tomah (11) at La Crosse Logan (6)

Sparta (9) at Menomonie (8)

Rice Lake (10) at Medford (7)

Waupaca (9) at Ashland (8)

Antigo (11) at Shawano (6)

Wausau East (10) at Merrill (7)

Feb. 28 Regional finals

Tomah-Logan winner at La Crosse Central (3)

Rice Lake-Medford winner at Onalaska (2)

Sparta-Menomonie winner at River Falls (1)

Holmen (5) at New Richmond (4)

Waupaca-Ashland winner at Hortonville (1)

Mosinee (5) at Minocqua Lakeland (4)

Antigo-Shawano winner at New London (3)

Wausau East-Merrill winner at Rhinelander (2)

