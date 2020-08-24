Girls tennis starts season 2-0

Amid the uncertainty of the high school sport season in Wisconsin, there is something tangible to report: The Tomah High School girls tennis team is 2-0.
The Timberwolves got off to a flying start Friday by winning a pair of 6-1 decisions at the non-conference Reedsburg Triangular.
Tomah won all four of its singles matches against both teams with junior Cadence Thomson returning to the number-one singles spot. She put away both of her opponents in straight sets.
Varsity letterwinners Olivia Czarnecki, Sabin Steinhoff and Macy Arch also started the season with a pair of victories.
Tomah’s number-one doubles team of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman also went 2-0 by bouncing back from a first set loss against Reedsburg to win the second set and a tiebreaker. They also needed a tiebreaker in the second set to close out their match against Wisconsin Rapids.
Reedsburg moved forward with hosting the triangular even though its conference announced earlier this month it wouldn’t crown conference champions this fall. The Badger Conference won’t hold post-season tournaments for its fall sports but left individual schools with the option of pursuing a fall season.
The Tomah School Board affirmed the district’s pursuit of a fall season in girls tennis, girls golf and boys and girls cross country during its Aug. 17 meeting.
The Timberwolves are tentatively scheduled to travel to Holmen for a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday and host West Salem in a non-conference match Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!