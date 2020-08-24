Girls tennis starts season 2-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid the uncertainty of the high school sport season in Wisconsin, there is something tangible to report: The Tomah High School girls tennis team is 2-0.

The Timberwolves got off to a flying start Friday by winning a pair of 6-1 decisions at the non-conference Reedsburg Triangular.

Tomah won all four of its singles matches against both teams with junior Cadence Thomson returning to the number-one singles spot. She put away both of her opponents in straight sets.

Varsity letterwinners Olivia Czarnecki, Sabin Steinhoff and Macy Arch also started the season with a pair of victories.

Tomah’s number-one doubles team of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman also went 2-0 by bouncing back from a first set loss against Reedsburg to win the second set and a tiebreaker. They also needed a tiebreaker in the second set to close out their match against Wisconsin Rapids.

Reedsburg moved forward with hosting the triangular even though its conference announced earlier this month it wouldn’t crown conference champions this fall. The Badger Conference won’t hold post-season tournaments for its fall sports but left individual schools with the option of pursuing a fall season.