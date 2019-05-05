It was a good day for Tomah's girls throwers and boys sprinters April 29.
The girls swept the two throwing events, and Baily Hyatt won the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Bruce Luebke Freshman/Sophomore Track and Field Invitational at E.J. McKean Field.
The Tomah girls got the most points from the discus and shot put circles.
Aly Fleming won the discus with a throw of 83 feet, 5 inches. Tomah throwers accounted for four of the top seven finishers in the event. Sabin Steinhoff was third (74-2), Joy Hilson was fourth (72-6) and Trinity Nichols was seventh (67-5).
Steinhoff topped a field of 13 competitors in the shot put with a throw of 29-10.
The Timberwolves had two other girls winners. Madison Mazur won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.59 seconds, and Amanda Valest won the triple jump in 32-9.
Other Tomah placewinners were:
Second - Valest, long jump, 14-8 ½
Third - Rebecca Van Hoof, :54.96
Fourth - 800 relay, 2:20.09
Fifth - Valest, 200, :30.62; Hannah Wilcox-Borg, 800, 2:48.29
Sixth - Ashlynn Benish, 200, :31.02
Seventh - Valest, 100, :14.67; Brooke Bakken, 400, 1:13.78; 800, 2:54.2; Madeline Kline. high jump, 4-2
Eighth - Kline, 1600, 6:46.58.
Team scores: La Crosse Logan 172, Holmen 156, Onalaska 94, Tomah 86, West Salem 83, La Crosse Central 58, Tomah Black 11.
Hyatt led a strong group of boys into the two short sprints. The Timberwolves claimed three of the top six in the 100 and four of the top eight in the 200.
Hyatt's winning time in the 100 was 11.6 seconds, and his time in the 200 was 23.55 seconds, nearly a second ahead of the runnerup.
Tomah's other first-place finish came in the 800-meter relay (1:36.45).
The other boys placewinners for Tomah:
Second - Brandon Lueck, 100 hurdles, :18.53; Evan Westpfahl, shot put, 40-11 ¼
Third - Coy Nelson, 1600, 4:55.43; 3200 relay, 10:10.49; Westpfahl, shot put, 104-1
Fourth - Carter Habelman, 100, :12.3; Habelman, 200, :25.26; Hunter Clark, discus, 102-11
Fifth - Billy Kalland, 200, :25.73; Nelson, 400, :57.44; 400 relay (Tomah Black), :51.96
Sixth - Kalland, 100, :12.59; 400 relay, :51.99; Clark, shot put, 36-9 ½
Eighth - Jaden Brown, 200, :27.09; Weston Boettcher, 800, 2:22.05.
Team scores: Holmen 171, Onalaska 108, La Crosse Central 105, La Crosse Logan 91, West Salem 85, Tomah 81, Tomah Black 31, Mauston 6.
Track and field returns to E.J. McKean Field Tuesday, May 7 for the varsity Steve Justinger Invitational starting at 4:30 p.m.
The varsity Mississippi Valley Conference track and field meet is Saturday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m. at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium. The jayvee MVC meet is Thursday, May 16 in Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
