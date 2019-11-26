Goaltending, bolsters numbers have Black River Falls-Tomah skaters looking up

BLACK RIVER FALLS—The Black River Falls-Tomah girls hockey co-op has reached an important milestone: jayvee players.

Coach Oak Moser greeted 29 skaters from five different high schools as practice began for the 2019-20 season. He acknowledged it’s a challenge finding junior varsity games in a sport that has just 27 other teams, but he’s happy that the Black River Falls-Tomah co-op has achieved one of its long-term goals.

“I didn’t know we would have that many − they just started coming out of the woodwork,” Moser said. “I hope it’s because they’re excited to become part of a high school program. It means more people can play more hockey.”

The Tigers open their season Friday, Nov. 29 with a pair of contests against River Falls and Green Bay East at Baldwin. They are coming off an 8-14-3 season in which they scored only 1.5 goals per game. They stayed competitive because of first-team all-state goaltender Josie Mathison, who’s back for her senior year. She has received all-state recognition for three straight seasons.

Moser described Mathison as a technically sound and mentally tough netminder.

“Her technique is solid,” Moser said. “She’s patient, and she’s consistent.”