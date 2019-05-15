The Tomah High School boys golf team achieved one of its preseason goals Monday.
Coach Randy Neumann’s squad finished second at the Mississippi Valley Conference championship meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Club and nailed down second place in the season standings.
The Timberwolves came within eight strokes of first-place Holmen, and Neumann was proud of the way his team pushed the Vikings all season. He noted that Tomah’s first-place finish at Hiawatha May 13 was the first time in 27 years that the Timberwolves topped the field in an MVC match.
“Our goal was to finish second or higher, so we reached that goal,” Neumann said. “We also won a conference meet along the way, ending a long time of not winning one.”
The Timberwolves also posted a pair of individual achievements. Hunter Neumann tied for fourth in the individual season standings to earn first-team all-conference honors, and Nolan Stees finished sixth to land a spot on the second team.
Hunter Neumann came within two strokes of winning medalist honors Monday. He shot an 18-hole score of 80 to tie for third. Only Sparta’s Austin Erickson (78) and Holmen’s Nathan Demaschke (79) shot better.
Stees was right behind in fifth with an 81. His score included a 36 on the back nine.
Kale Gnewikow tied for eighth with an 84, while Jack Christen (87) and Kade Gnewikow (89) rounded out the Tomah scoring.
Team scores: Holmen 324, Tomah 332, Onalaska 345, Sparta 359, La Crosse Aquinas 433, La Crosse Central incomplete, La Crosse Logan incomplete.
The Timberwolves finish the regular season May 16 at the Holmen Invitational before hosting a WIAA Division 1 Regional at Hiawatha Golf Club Tuesday, May 21. The field includes Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta and Wisconsin Rapids. Tee time is 9 a.m.
The top four teams and top four individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to sectional play at The Ridges Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, May 28.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC BOYS GOLF
Final 2019 standings
Holmen 89
Tomah 78
Onalaska 65
Sparta 54
Central 34.5
Aquinas 29
Logan 14.5
Individual top 10
Erickson (S) 88
Brock (H) 71
Dirks (H) 64
Demaschke (H) 57
Neumann (T) 57
Stees (T) 57
Breiling (O) 46.5
Lycke (L) 37.5
Dirks (H) 36.5
Evenson (H) 35.75
