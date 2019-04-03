Saturday marks the opening day of Monroe County’s McMullen Memorial County Park campground.
Chad Ziegler, Monroe County Parks & Forestry director, said there’s still significant snow, particularly in shaded areas. He said people should still be able to use the park but need to use caution at the campsites.
“Campers have to be careful to not tear things up if it’s still soft, but I think there’s still some frost in the ground,” he said.
Much of the remaining snowcover is from where plows left piles of snow about three feet deep, Ziegler said. With predicted warm temperatures this week he hopes most of the snow will melt.
Typically McMullen Park opens on April 1 every year, but the opening date was pushed back to April 6 because of the snow, Ziegler said.
“People started calling five to six weeks ago, and I told people it probably wouldn’t be open until April 6 because I didn’t think the snow would have melted as much as it has,” he said.
While the park will open to visitors Saturday, work still needs to be done to clean up the park after winter, but that will be addressed later in the month, Ziegler said.
“Besides the snow, there’s quite a bit of leaves and sticks that fell out in winter time,” he said. “Our clean-up weekend is on April 27, and hopefully we’ll have a good turnout for that and we can spruce things up and make it look nice for the season.”
April 25-27 offers a free camping weekend and people come to the park, clean their campsite and then help clean up common park areas, Ziegler said. It’s a clean-up for the entire campground and a kickoff to the camping season.
Ziegler hopes for good weather.
In other campground news, Ziegler said they are taking bids for an electrical upgrade in the park’s West Loop to add more 50, 30 and 20 amp pedestals.
Bike Trails
John Hendricks, executive director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, said the area is getting ready for the bike season.
Portions of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trails are still being repaired after the extensive flooding damage from late last summer, Hendricks said. Some of the sections remain closed and may not open for several more weeks, especially on the east end of the trail. Some sections will reopen gradually over the summer.
“The trail kind of runs parallel with a couple different rivers ... so they’re subject to the flooding problem, but last summer’s floods were so extensive,” Hendricks said. “There was a lot of erosion, some landslides and (damage) was so extensive there needs to be some engineering work.”
Hendricks emphasized there is still plenty of trail open.
“They can go from Norwalk all the way to Trempealeau without any problems, but the sections running east from Norwalk are, at this point, sketchy,” he said.
Fishing and hunting
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler’s Sports Store ins Sparta, said fishing has been slow this week due to high water.
Once the water recedes, crappies and walleyes should start biting, Schnitzler said. Walleyes are actually biting good right now in some areas, but the bite should pick up in a week or so when the rivers calm down.
Fishing has also slowed because fishermen are turning their attention toward preparing for the spring turkey hunt, Schnitzler said. The outlook for the season is promising.
“People are seeing a lot of turkeys; they survived the winter better than some people predicted,” he said. “The ones guys are seeing are looking pretty healthy now that they can forage for food. They should have a good year as long as we don’t have a cold spell like last year where it snows.”
The regular season opens April 17 and ends on May 28.
The spring turkey season is divided into six periods, A through F. Period A runs April 17-23; Period B runs April 24-30; Period C runs May 1-7; Period D runs May 8-14; Period E runs May 15-21; and Period F runs May 22-28.
The youth turkey hunt runs April 13-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.