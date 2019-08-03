The second annual Heart of a Hero five-kilometer run/walk and one-mile stroll will be held at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center Saturday, Aug. 10.
The 5K and one-miler start at 8 a.m. There will also be a kids dash for boys and girls ages 5-11 at 9 a.m. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Wolf Den on Glendale Avenue across from VA. The races will start outside Building 400 run through the VA campus.
The registration fee is $30.
The event is organized by the Tomah VA Employee Association, and proceeds will be donated to VA Voluntary Service to fund scholarships for veterans wanting to engage in adaptive sport opportunities.
For more information or to register, contact VAEA President Deborah Phelps at 608-372-3971, ext 64165.
