Henderson, Spartans take off after halftime

If the ball went in the basket during the first 14 minutes of the second half, chances are the shooter was Sparta's Tanneea Henderson.

Henderson scored 13 points after halftime and was the dominant player in Sparta's 44-29 victory over Tomah in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball contest Friday at Tomah High School.

Henderson stood out in a contest where points were hard to come by. The contest was still a 0-0 tie almost five minutes into the contest and remained deadlocked 4-4 midway through the first half.

Sparta was clinging to a 21-16 lead three minutes into the second half before Henderson transformed the contest. She scored eight points during a 12-0 spurt that gave the Spartans an insurmountable 35-18 advantage.

Tomah finally mounted some consistent offense during the final 6 ½ minutes, when Alexis Spiers and Ella Plueger made 3-point shots and Amanda Lowry ended the game with a 3-point play.

Timberwolves coach Mark Von Haden saw some encouraging signs for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first contest in 17 days. He said Tomah's defense held Sparta's powerful post player Callahan Ziebell in check and did a solid job on the defensive boards, especially in the first half.