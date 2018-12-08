When the Tomah High School football team needed a big play, Damien Hernandez was the player who delivered it.
Hernandez' big play ability caught the attention of Mississippi Valley Conference coaches, who selected him as second-team MVC all-conference. Hernandez, a senior, was the only Tomah player chosen for the first or second team.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger described Hernandez as a "dynamic player on both sides of the football." Hernandez also played defensive back but made his biggest splash as a wide receiver, where he caught 31 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was the game winner with less than a minute to play in Tomah's 22-17 victory over Sparta.
Hernandez also rushed five times for 29 yards, returned 10 kickoffs for 131 yards and returned eight punts for 33 yards.
Two Tomah players were recognized as honorable mention.
Blake Moseley was chosen as a lineman. He started every game at left guard and became a two-way player after a starting defensive end went down with a season-ending injury. He finished fourth on the team in tackles with 37, including nine for loss, which tied him for the team lead.
Nolan Young was chosen as an inside linebacker. He led the team in tackles with 59, including nine for loss. He also became a two-way player shortly after the season began, filling the starting fullback role.
The first team offense consisted of: Johnny Davis, junior, quarterback, La Crosse Central; Cole Wisniewski, junior, quarterback, Sparta; Brett Holden, junior, running back, Holmen; Brendan Holt, senior, running back, West Salem; Jamar Davis, senior, receiver, Central; Jordan Davis, junior, receiver, Central; Ray Heilman, senior, receiver, Onalaska; Tate Grass, senior, tight end, Holmen; Bryce Lee, senior, offensive line, La Crosse Aquinas; Alec Morris, senior, offensive line, Central; Caleb Butler, senior, offensive line, Holmen; Guenther Horman, senior, offensive line, Holmen; Dylan Noel, junior, offensive line, West Salem.
First team defense: Lee, defensive line; Ben Goodwin, senior, defensive line, Central; Jesse Fiers, senior, defensive line, Holmen; Connor Haggerty, junior defensive line, Onalaska; Holt, outside linebacker; Grass, linebacker; Shane Roth, senior, inside linebacker, Holmen; Bryce Edwards, senior, inside linebacker, Sparta; Ethan Olson, senior, inside linebacker, West Salem; David Hayden, senior, defensive back, Central; Caleb Matl, junior, defensive back, Holmen.
Second team offense: Austin Larson, junior, quarterback, Onalaska; Kevin Koelbl, senior, running back, Holmen; Damond Butler, senior, running back, La Crosse Logan; Edwards, running back; Brandon Merfeld, senior, receiver, Aquinas; Jackson Servais, sophomore, offensive line, Central; Alex Magunson, senior, offensive line, Logan; Nom Yang, junior, offensive line, Onalaska; John Glassmaker, senior, offensive line, West Salem; Ryan Schlimgen, senior, offensive line, West Salem.
Second team defense: Floyd Thomas, junior, defensive line, Logan; Garet Pfaff, senior, defensive line, Sparta; Dylan Noel, junior, defensive line, West Salem; Joe Hess, senior, defensive line, West Salem; Jacob Servais, senior, outside, linebacker, Central; Luke Wendorf, senior, outside linebacker, Sparta; Brandon Lun, junior, outside linebacker, West Salem; A.C. Riley. senior; inside linebacker, Central; Butler, inside linebacker; John Glassmaker, senior, inside linebacker, West Salem; Quinten Trussoni, senior, defensive, back, Central; Nic Pica, junior, defensive back, Onalaska; Joe Wopat, senior, defensive back, West Salem.
Honorable mention: Calvin Mavin, senior, quarterback, Logan; Nathan Lubinsky, junior, running back, Onalaska; Trent Foreman, senior receiver, West Salem; Noah DeGroot, junior, offensive line, Aquinas; Ethan Kruger, junior, offensive line, Sparta; Ian Stussy, senior, defensive line, Holmen; Harper Jankowski, junior, defensive line, Logan; Dylan Wescott, junior, outside linebacker, Holmen; Andrew Teff, junior, inside linebacker, Central; Jack Webber, senior, inside linebacker, Onalaska; Zach Fellenz, senior, defensive back, Central; Justin Jones junior, defensive, back, Holmen; Dalton Meyer, senior, defensive back, Sparta; Aaron Bahr, senior, defensive back, West Salem.
Grass was the defensive player of the year, Johnny Davis was the offensive player of the year, Caleb Butler was the lineman of the year, and Holmen's Travis Kowaski was the coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.