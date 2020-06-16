High school basketball: Jeff Brieske back to coach Tomah boys

"I've been here the last eight years with Plueger and really enjoyed it," Brieske said. "When I stepped away (in 2008), it was mostly for my kids because they were pretty young.

"But they are older now — Carson is in the program and going to be a junior — and this seemed like a good time to step back in."

Brieske's daughter also plays basketball and will be an eighth-grader in the fall.

Brieske was given the unique opportunity to concentrate on coaching defense the last couple of years. He said Plueger would give him 30 minutes per practice to focus on that side of the ball with players, and that new experience may have fanned the flames of wanting to direct the entire program.

"I really liked it, and I don't know how our staff will be set up yet, but it really worked with Brad on one side and me on the other," Brieske said.

The timing for Brieske's return is also good as it relates to the MVC. The Timberwolves were 17-6 overall last season, but they lost four games by at least 35 points to champion Onalaska and runner-up Central.

The Hilltoppers enter next season as a clear favorite, but there is a bigger chance for more teams to become factors than in recent years with Onalaska and Central the legitimate powerhouses.