The Tomah High School boys golf team came close but couldn't quite get past Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet May 2 at Onalaska's Coulee Region Golf Bowl.
Holmen hung on to defeat the Timberwolves by seven strokes and maintain its grip on first place in the MVC standings. Tomah clung to second by edging third-place Onalaska by three strokes.
Sophomore Kale Gnewikow was Tomah's top golfer. He tied for fourth with an 18-hole score of 81.
On stroke behind was teammate Nolan Stees in seventh with an 82.
Hunter Neumann tied for eighth with an 83, Jack Christen tied for 14th with an 85, and Kade Gnewikow was 18th with a 90.
Holmen's Cody Dirks and Sparta's Austin Erickson tied for medalist honors at 78. Holmen's Carson Brock was third with an 80.
Team scores: Holmen 324, Tomah 331, Onalaska 334, Sparta 357 La Crosse Central 389, La Crosse Aquinas 444, La Crosse Logan, incomplete.
The Timberwolves host an MVC meet at Hiawatha May 6 followed by a trip to the Reedsburg Invitational May 10.
WIAA Division 1 tournament begins Tuesday, May 21, when the Timberwolves host a Regional meet at Hiawatha.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
