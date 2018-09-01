Not much separated the Holmen and Tomah girls squads Thursday.
In a dual that featured three matches that went to three sets and another that had a set decided by a tiebreaker, Holmen edged Tomah 4-3 in an MVC match at LaGrange Elementary School.
It was the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for the Timberwolves, who fell to 7-3 overall.
"There were a lot of close matches," Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. "All of the doubles matches went to three sets."
Tomah's impressive victory came at number-one doubles, where Morgan Arch and Haley Bradley won in three sets. Bannan said the Tomah pair "did a great job of communicating and supporting each other."
The Timberwolves also got a victory at number-two doubles, where Deirdre Martin and Zoe Fitzpatrick bounced back from a loss in the first set to win the match.
Tomah's only victory at singles came at the number-three slot, where Whitney Kuehl won in straight sets.
The Timberwolves' Aug. 28 match at Sparta was postponed to Sept. 20.
Tomah returns to action with an MVC contest at Onalaska Tuesday, Sept. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. The next home match is Tuesday, Sept. 11 vs. La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
