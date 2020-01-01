Hunters harvest 300 deer at Fort McCoy

Going into the season, Beckmann said it was estimated that Fort McCoy averaged about 30 deer per square mile.

“Our goal is to have an over-winter population of 20 to 25 deer per square mile of winter habitat,” Beckmann said. “That’s why these hunts are so important − they help us meet our wildlife and training land-management goals.”

All deer harvested during the season had to be taken through the Deer Data Collection Point on South Post for collection of biological data by the Colorado State University contracted wildlife-management staff. Beckmann said the data is important to monitor deer health and to calculate the overall installation deer population.

“Staff members also collected samples from deer to be tested for possible signs of Chronic Wasting Disease in the local deer population,” Beckmann said. “All data and samples were provided to the DNR for testing and final reporting. This information is important in managing the deer herd on the installation.”

Fort McCoy hunters didn’t need to register their harvested deer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this year, but they did need to register any harvested deer through the check-out process on iSportsman. Fort McCoy reports harvest totals to the DNR after the season is completed.