The hunting and harvesting season is gearing up.
On Sept. 1 the first of the fall hunting seasons will begin.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said hunters are preparing for bear season, which starts Sept. 1. Baits are out and ready for bears, he said.
Bear hunters should note that acorns have already started to drop, Modjeski said. He noticed some on the ground as early as two weeks ago.
Bears will detour from bait sites set out by hunters for a time to concentrate on the mass crop, Modjeski said.
“This usually happens each year when the acorns start to drop,” he said. “But people shouldn’t give up; they’ll keep coming back to the routine bait sites.”
Early teal, early Canada goose and mourning dove seasons begin Sept. 1.
The ginseng harvest season will also begin on Sept. 1.
There’s a “fair number of people” who participate in wild ginseng harvesting, Modjeski said. The root is mostly found in the southern part of the county, and a ginseng harvesting license is required to gather the root and it cannot be harvested on DNR-owned land.
In fishing news, Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait, said it was a good weekend. All species have been cooperating, especially panfish, he said.
“Locally bass have been biting really well. Northern I haven’t heard too much on ... but plenty of panfish are being caught,” he said.
Bluegills still prefer a worm over any other type of bait, and fishermen using worms have also been catching perch on the Mississippi and in the Stoddard area.
Crappies have been biting in local reservoirs, but there are a lot of grass and weeds; fishermen might have better luck catching them on a boat over open water, Roscovius said. They’re being caught on beetle spins, jigs with plastic twister tails and live minnows.
At Petenwell and Castle Rock flowages, fishermen have been catching walleyes by trolling, using minnows on a jig head, Roscovius said. He hasn’t received a report of fishermen trolling using crank baits,= but expects the tactic will work as the weather cools down.
Roscovius said bonus deer tags inMonroe County for the forest zone on private land are still available as of Monday afternoon.
