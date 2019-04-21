Baily Hyatt and Madison Mazur were double winners, and the Tomah boys claimed the team title at Thursday's Earl Gatzke Track and Field Invitational Thursday at Tomah High School.
Tomah topped the boys standings by a wide margin, while the Tomah girls were second.
Hyatt, a sophomore, had another productive afternoon in the boys sprints and jumps for the Timberwolves. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.74 seconds and won the 200-meter dash in 23.82 seconds.
Four other Tomah boys won events.
In the long jump, Ethan McClurg edged Hyatt by a half-inch to win with a leap of 18 feet, 10 ½ inches.
Micah Winchell won the 300-meters in 46.55 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Weston Boettcher won the 3,200-meter run, edging Mauston's Jacob Cafferty by less than a second.
Nate Spears won the triple with a leap of 37-6 ½ inches.
Tomah boys also won the 400- and 3,200-meter relays.
Tomah's other boys placewinners were:
- Second - Logan Rego, 100, :11.94; Caleb Lenning, 1600, 4:56.5; Jalen Figgins, 200, :24.58; 1600 relay, 3:50.06; Cahil Arity, discus, 114-5; Evan Westfphal, shot put, 38-1 ½.
- Third - Brandon Lueck, 110 hurdles, :19.10; Figgins, 100, :12.14; Jesse Smith, 1600, 5:11.3; Erick Tollefson, 800, 2:12.22; Nate Boulton, pole vault, 11-0.
- Fourth - Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:16.46.
- Seventh - Hunter Storkel, 400, :58.61; Carter Habelman, 200, :25.97; Rhett Wilson, discus, 100-8; Hunter Clark, shot put, 35-5 ½.
- Eighth - Jaden Brown, 400, 1:03.24; Westpfahl, discus, 97-8.
Team scores: Tomah 180, Holmen 126, Mauston 114, Neillsville/Granton 111, Nekoosa 102.
Mazur, a sophomore hurdler, continued her role as the girls' most consistent points scorer. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.65 seconds, more than a second better than Kelly Barth of Neillsville, and won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.37 seconds.
The Timberwolves had two other first-place finishers. Brooke Bakken won the 800-meter run in 2:56.58, and Trinity Nichols claimed the discus in 80-7.
Tomah also won the 3,200-meter relay in 12:11.16.
Tomah's other placewinners were:
- Second - Ellie Eswein, 100, :14.53; Hunter Eirschele, 800, 3:03.21; Charlotte Luebke, high jump, 4-4; Amanda Valest, triple jump, 32-4.
- Third - Rebecca Van Hoof, 300 hurdles, :58.82; Ashlynn Benish, 200, :32.27; Valest, long jump, 14-5 ½; Sabin Steinhoff, discus, 74-11; Steinhoff, shot put, 27-3 ¾.
- Fourth - Van Hoof, 100 hurdles, :20.01; Eswein, triple jump, 29-10; Aly Fleming, discus, 73-0.
- Fifth - Madeline Kline, 1600, 7:01.23; Kline, high jump, 4-2; Charlotte Luebke, discus, 67-9.
- Sixth - Valest, 100, :14.84; Brielle Harmel, 1600, 7:17.61; Jenna Tracy, 400, 1:16.48; Alyssa Alden, 3:14.16.
- Seventh - Skylar Audiss, 200, :33.05; Nichols, shot put, 24-5.
- Eighth - Joy Hilson, shot put, 24-2 ¾.
Team scores: Neillsville/Granton 166, Tomah 153, Mauston 118, Nekoosa 87, Holmen 84.
Two days earlier, the Timberwolves competed at the La Crosse Logan Invitational.
Hyatt was Tomah's only first-place finisher. He topped the field of 20 athletes in the long jump with a mark of 20-10 and placed second out of 29 competitors in the 200 with a time of 23.08 seconds.
The highest girls finisher was Valest, who took third in the triple jump in 32-5 ½.
The Tomah boys were sixth out of nine teams, while the Tomah girls were ninth.
The Timberwolves head to the Cochrane-Fountain City Invitational Tuesday, April 23 and compete in the Baraboo Relays Friday, April 26.
Tomah hosts a freshman/sophomore invitational Monday, April 29 at E.J. McKean Field starting at 4:30 p.m. The field includes La Crosse Central, Holmen, La Crosse Logan, Marshfield, Mauston, Onalaska and West Salem.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
